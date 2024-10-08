Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Waters

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Waters (NYSE:WAT), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $354.0, with a high estimate of $415.00 and a low estimate of $300.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 9.2% increase from the previous average price target of $324.17.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Waters among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tycho Peterson Jefferies Raises Buy $415.00 $355.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $355.00 $335.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $360.00 - Dan Brennan TD Cowen Raises Hold $363.00 $325.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Underweight $300.00 $275.00 Justin Bowers Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $310.00 $330.00 Puneet Souda Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $375.00 $325.00

Delving into Waters's Background

Water sells liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis tools. These analytical instruments provide essential information on various products, such as their molecular structures and physical properties, to help clients enhance the health and well-being of end users. As a percentage of sales in 2023, Waters generated 57% from biopharmaceutical customers, 31% from industrial clients, and 12% from academic/government institutions.

Breaking Down Waters's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Waters's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.33%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 20.15%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Waters's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.7%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Waters's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.48. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

