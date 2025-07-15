Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Virtu Finl

Ratings for Virtu Finl (NYSE:VIRT) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $39.29, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.79% from the previous average price target of $37.14.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Virtu Finl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $48.00 $44.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $35.00 $31.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Maintains Neutral $43.00 $43.00 Alex Kramm UBS Raises Neutral $40.00 $38.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $28.00 $26.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Neutral $39.00 $37.00 Kaimon Chung Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $42.00 $41.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Virtu Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Virtu Finl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Virtu Finl compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Virtu Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Virtu Finl's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Virtu Finl's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Virtu Finl

Virtu Financial Inc is a financial firm that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. The company's operating segment includes Market Making; and Execution Services. The non-operating segment of the company includes the Corporate segment. The company generates maximum revenue from the market-making segment. The Market Making segment principally consists of market-making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States and also has a presence in Ireland and Other Countries.

Financial Milestones: Virtu Finl's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Virtu Finl's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 30.34% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.14%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Virtu Finl's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.28%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Virtu Finl's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.57%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.99, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

