Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Synovus Financial

Across the recent three months, 7 analysts have shared their insights on Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $53.86, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. Experiencing a 11.91% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $61.14.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Synovus Financial. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Gary Tenner |DA Davidson |Lowers |Buy | $60.00|$65.00 | |Anthony Elian |JP Morgan |Lowers |Overweight | $50.00|$54.00 | |Karl Shepard |RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $52.00|$64.00 | |Russell Gunther |Stephens & Co. |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $46.00|$52.00 | |Timur Braziler |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $50.00|$60.00 | |Jared Shaw |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $60.00|$66.00 | |Manan Gosalia |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $59.00|$67.00 |

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Synovus Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Synovus Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Synovus Financial's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Synovus Financial Corp provides commercial and consumer banking in addition to a full suite of specialized products & services such as private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets, & international banking to clients through the wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank, and other offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. It has four segments Wholesale Banking, Community Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services, out of which the majority is from the Wholesale banking segment.

Key Indicators: Synovus Financial's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Synovus Financial's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.68%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Synovus Financial's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 32.18% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Synovus Financial's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.3%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Synovus Financial's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.43. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

