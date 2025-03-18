Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Stoke Therapeutics

Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $28.0, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.99% from the previous average price target of $26.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Stoke Therapeutics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Rudy Li Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $24.00 $24.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $47.00 $35.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $35.00 $35.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $22.00 $22.00 Rudy Li Chardan Capital Announces Buy $24.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Stoke Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Stoke Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Stoke Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Stoke Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Stoke Therapeutics Better

Stoke Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company dedicated to restoring protein expression by harnessing the body's potential with RNA medicine. Its proprietary TANGO (Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output) approach, Stoke is developing antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs) to selectively restore naturally-occurring protein levels. Its first medicine in development, zorevunersen, has demonstrated the potential for disease modification in patients with Dravet syndrome. Stoke's initial focus are diseases of the central nervous system and the eye that are caused by a loss of nearly 50% of normal protein levels (haploinsufficiency).

Stoke Therapeutics: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Stoke Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 47.94% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Stoke Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -540.05%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -11.13%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Stoke Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -8.79%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Stoke Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

