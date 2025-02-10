Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For SS&C Techs Hldgs

Ratings for SS&C Techs Hldgs (NASDAQ:SSNC) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $98.57, along with a high estimate of $105.00 and a low estimate of $93.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 13.48% from the previous average price target of $86.86.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of SS&C Techs Hldgs's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Buy $102.00 $92.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $96.00 $86.00 Patrick O'Shaughnessy Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $95.00 $85.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Buy $105.00 $93.00 Mayank Tandon Needham Raises Buy $105.00 $90.00 Kevin Mcveigh UBS Raises Buy $93.00 $92.00 Surinder Thind Jefferies Raises Buy $94.00 $70.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to SS&C Techs Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of SS&C Techs Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for SS&C Techs Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into SS&C Techs Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SS&C Techs Hldgs analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About SS&C Techs Hldgs

SS&C Technologies provides software products and software-enabled services to a variety of customers primarily in financial services but also healthcare firms. SS&C GlobeOp provides fund administration services to alternative and traditional asset managers. In addition, SS&C provides portfolio accounting, portfolio management, trading, banking/lending, and other software to asset managers, banks, and financial advisors. SS&C's purchase of Intralinks makes it a leading player in virtual data room solutions. With its 2018 purchase of DST Systems, SS&C gained a foothold in the healthcare industry with pharmacy health management solutions and medical claim administration services. In 2022, SS&C completed the acquisition of Blue Prism.

SS&C Techs Hldgs: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: SS&C Techs Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.31%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: SS&C Techs Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.22%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SS&C Techs Hldgs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.93%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SS&C Techs Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.08.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

