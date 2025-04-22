Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Qorvo

Ratings for Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 3 0 1

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $87.0, with a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.87% increase from the previous average price target of $84.57.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Qorvo among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Tom O'Malley |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $60.00|$80.00 | |Gary Mobley |Loop Capital |Raises |Hold | $90.00|$80.00 | |Ruben Roy |Stifel |Lowers |Hold | $90.00|$95.00 | |Atif Malik |Citigroup |Lowers |Sell | $69.00|$72.00 | |Quinn Bolton |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $100.00|$100.00 | |Harsh Kumar |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $110.00|$85.00 | |Vijay Rakesh |Mizuho |Raises |Neutral | $90.00|$80.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Qorvo. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Qorvo compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Qorvo's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Qorvo's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Qorvo analyst ratings.

Discovering Qorvo: A Closer Look

Qorvo represents the combined entity of RF Micro Devices and TriQuint Semiconductor, which merged in January 2015. The company specializes in radio frequency filters, power amplifiers, and front-end modules used in many of the world's most advanced smartphones. Qorvo also has a suite of products sold into a variety of nonsmartphone end markets, such as wireless base stations, cable TV and networking equipment, and infrastructure and military applications.

Breaking Down Qorvo's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Qorvo's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -14.67%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Qorvo's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Qorvo's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Qorvo's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Qorvo's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.46. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

