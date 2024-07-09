Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Privia Health Gr

Analysts' ratings for Privia Health Gr (NASDAQ:PRVA) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 7 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $23.0, along with a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $19.00. This current average represents a 16.67% decrease from the previous average price target of $27.60.

The perception of Privia Health Gr by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $20.00 $23.00 Michael Ha Baird Announces Outperform $23.00 - Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $22.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Buy $24.00 $28.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $26.00 $37.00 Craig Jones Stifel Lowers Buy $24.00 $28.00 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Announces Buy $25.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Privia Health Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Privia Health Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Privia Health Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Privia Health Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Privia Health Group Inc is a technology-driven, national physician-enablement company. It collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, improve patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering high-value care in both in-person and virtual care settings.

Privia Health Gr: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Privia Health Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.5% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Privia Health Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.52% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Privia Health Gr's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.29% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Privia Health Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

