Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for PENN Entertainment, revealing an average target of $23.14, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.89% from the previous average price target of $22.71.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of PENN Entertainment among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Wieczynski Stifel Lowers Hold $19.00 $22.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Raises Outperform $25.00 $24.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $24.00 $20.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Maintains Outperform $26.00 $26.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Lowers Buy $25.00 $26.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Hold $21.00 $20.00 David Katz Jefferies Raises Hold $22.00 $21.00

Get to Know PENN Entertainment Better

Penn Entertainment's origins date back to its 1972 racetrack opening in Pennsylvania. Today, Penn operates 43 properties across 20 states and 12 brands, including Hollywood Casino and Ameristar. Land-based casinos represented 85% of total sales in 2024; 15% was from the interactive segment, which includes sports, iGaming, and media revenue. The retail portfolio generates mid-30s EBITDAR margins and helps position the company to obtain licenses for the digital wagering markets. Additionally, Penn's media assets, theScore and ESPN (starting with its partnership launch in November 2023), provide access to sports betting/iGaming technology and clientele, helping it form a leading digital position.

A Deep Dive into PENN Entertainment's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: PENN Entertainment's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.61%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.99%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PENN Entertainment's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.5%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PENN Entertainment's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.87%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 3.93.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

