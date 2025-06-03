Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Parsons

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Parsons (NYSE:PSN), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Parsons and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $80.29, accompanied by a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $65.00. This current average has decreased by 7.56% from the previous average price target of $86.86.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Parsons by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Epstein B of A Securities Lowers Buy $95.00 $100.00 Sheila Kahyaoglu Jefferies Lowers Hold $65.00 $75.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Raises Buy $80.00 $70.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Lowers Neutral $69.00 $72.00 Sangita Jain Keybanc Lowers Overweight $73.00 $76.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Buy $70.00 $85.00 Ronald Epstein B of A Securities Lowers Buy $110.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Parsons. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Parsons compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Parsons's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Parsons's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Parsons analyst ratings.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp is a provider of technology-driven solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets. The business activities of the group are carried out through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment is a high-end service and technology provider to the U.S. government, delivering timely, cost-effective solutions for mission-critical projects, whereas the Critical Infrastructure segment provides integrated design and engineering services for complex physical and digital infrastructure around the globe.

Financial Insights: Parsons

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Parsons displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.22%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Parsons's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.26%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Parsons's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.72%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Parsons's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Parsons's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.56, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

