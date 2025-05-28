Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Oxford Industries

Ratings for Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Oxford Industries and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $60.57, accompanied by a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $47.00. A decline of 15.68% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Oxford Industries. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Civello Truist Securities Announces Hold $56.00 - Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $52.00 $64.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Sell $47.00 $52.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Lowers Neutral $57.00 $66.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $64.00 $68.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $68.00 $86.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Lowers Overweight $80.00 $95.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Oxford Industries. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Oxford Industries compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Oxford Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Oxford Industries's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Oxford Industries's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Inc is an apparel manufacturing company that designs, sources, markets, and distributes products under the brand name Tommy Bahama, and Lilly Pulitzer. Tommy Bahama designs, sources, markets, and distributes men's and women's sportswear and related products. Lilly Pulitzer designs, sources, markets, and distributes upscale collections of women's and women's dresses, sportswear, and related products. The company generates majority of its revenue from the Tommy Bahama division.

Oxford Industries: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Oxford Industries's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.44% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Oxford Industries's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.58%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Oxford Industries's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.9%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.42%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, Oxford Industries adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

