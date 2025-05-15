Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Moelis

Ratings for Moelis (NYSE:MC) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Moelis, revealing an average target of $58.14, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. This current average has decreased by 16.09% from the previous average price target of $69.29.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Moelis. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Yaro Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $63.00 $56.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $52.00 $55.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $50.00 $55.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $63.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $42.00 $70.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $75.00 $86.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $70.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Moelis. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Moelis. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Moelis compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Moelis compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Moelis's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Moelis's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Moelis

Moelis & Co is an independent investment bank that provides strategic and financial advice to a diverse client base, including corporations, financial sponsors, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The company assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive, globally integrated financial advisory services across all industry sectors. It also advises clients on their critical decisions, including mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. it generates revenue from advisory transactions. The firm derives a majority of its revenue from the United States followed by Europe and the rest of the World.

Moelis's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Moelis's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 40.97%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Moelis's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 16.4%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.86%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Moelis's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.89% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.45.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

