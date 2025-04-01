Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Macerich

Ratings for Macerich (NYSE:MAC) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 2 1 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 1 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $18.2, along with a high estimate of $21.00 and a low estimate of $14.40. This current average represents a 9.54% decrease from the previous average price target of $20.12.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Macerich's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $20.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Lowers Hold $19.00 $23.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $14.40 $16.70 Michael Mueller JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $18.00 $22.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $21.00 $22.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $16.00 $17.00 Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $20.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Macerich. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Macerich. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Macerich compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Macerich compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Macerich's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Macerich

Macerich invests in premium mall assets. The company owns 30 regional malls in its consolidated portfolio and 10 regional malls in its unconsolidated portfolio along with two power centers and seven other real estate assets. The company's total portfolio has 42.9 million square feet of gross leasable area and averaged $837 sales per square foot over the 12 months ended in December 2024.

Macerich: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Macerich displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.66%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Macerich's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -77.27%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Macerich's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -8.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Macerich's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Macerich's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.84, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

