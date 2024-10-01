Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Interpublic Gr of Cos

Ratings for Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG) were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 3 1 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $32.29, a high estimate of $36.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 7.74% lower than the prior average price target of $35.00.

The standing of Interpublic Gr of Cos among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Karnovsky JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $33.00 $36.00 Adam Berlin UBS Lowers Sell $29.00 $34.00 Adrien de Saint Hilaire B of A Securities Lowers Buy $35.00 $36.00 Julien Roch Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $34.00 $35.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Lowers Neutral $31.00 $33.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $28.00 $34.00 Alexia Quadrani JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $36.00 $37.00

Delving into Interpublic Gr of Cos's Background

Interpublic Group is among the world's largest advertising holding companies based on annual revenue. It provides traditional advertising services along with digital and other services such as public relations through various acquisitions. IPG has made these services available in over 100 countries. The company generates about 65% of revenue in the US and 17% in the UK and Europe.

Interpublic Gr of Cos: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Interpublic Gr of Cos's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.63% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Interpublic Gr of Cos's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Interpublic Gr of Cos's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.6%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Interpublic Gr of Cos's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.13, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

