Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Houlihan Lokey

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $149.43, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $129.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $139.33, the current average has increased by 7.25%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Houlihan Lokey. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Underweight $149.00 - Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $129.00 $132.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $170.00 $157.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $154.00 $139.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $148.00 $131.00 Michael Brown Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $139.00 $132.00 Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Buy $157.00 $145.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Houlihan Lokey. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Houlihan Lokey compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Houlihan Lokey's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Houlihan Lokey's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey Inc is an investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, valuation, and strategic consulting. The firm serves corporations, institutions, and governments worldwide with offices in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company operates in three segments. In the Corporate Finance business segment, it provides M&A and capital markets advisory services. Through the Financial Restructuring business segment, the company advises on some of the complex restructurings around the world. Financial and Valuation Advisory Services business segment provides valuation and financial opinion, and financial and strategic consulting practices in the United States.

Breaking Down Houlihan Lokey's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Houlihan Lokey's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 23.51%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Houlihan Lokey's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 17.32%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Houlihan Lokey's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.85%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Houlihan Lokey's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.91%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Houlihan Lokey's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.24.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

