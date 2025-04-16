Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Glaukos

In the preceding three months, 7 analysts have released ratings for Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Glaukos, revealing an average target of $170.86, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $140.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.27% increase from the previous average price target of $163.86.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Glaukos. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Anthony Petrone |Mizuho |Lowers |Outperform | $175.00|$200.00 | |Matt O'Brien |Piper Sandler |Lowers |Overweight | $165.00|$180.00 | |Richard Newitter |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $140.00|$185.00 | |Larry Biegelsen |Wells Fargo |Raises |Overweight | $160.00|$153.00 | |David Saxon |Needham |Raises |Buy | $176.00|$149.00 | |Anthony Petrone |Mizuho |Raises |Outperform | $200.00|$140.00 | |Matt O'Brien |Piper Sandler |Raises |Overweight | $180.00|$140.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Glaukos. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Glaukos. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Glaukos compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Glaukos compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Glaukos's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Glaukos analyst ratings.

Discovering Glaukos: A Closer Look

Glaukos Corp is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company focused on developing novel, dropless therapies and commercializing associated products for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It has commenced commercialization activities for iDose TR, a first-of-its-kind, long-duration, intracameral procedural pharmaceutical implant designed to continuously deliver glaucoma drug therapy inside the eye for extended periods of time. The company also offer commercially a proprietary bio-activated pharmaceutical therapy for the treatment of a rare corneal disorder, keratoconus. It has three primary commercialized micro-scale surgical device products designed to treat glaucoma: the iStent, the iStent inject W, and the iStent infinite.

Glaukos: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Glaukos showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 28.09% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Glaukos's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -31.83%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.68%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Glaukos's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, Glaukos adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for GKOS

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform Apr 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for GKOS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.