Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Fortune Brands

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Fortune Brands (NYSE:FBIN) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $95.43, a high estimate of $111.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 11.34% increase from the previous average price target of $85.71.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Fortune Brands's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Keith Hughes Truist Securities Raises Buy $92.00 $82.00 Stephen Kim Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $78.00 $80.00 Ketan Mamtora BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $95.00 $84.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $94.00 $82.00 Philip Ng Jefferies Raises Buy $111.00 $100.00 Matthew Bouley Barclays Raises Overweight $100.00 $86.00 Susan Maklari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $98.00 $86.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fortune Brands. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fortune Brands compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Fortune Brands's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Fortune Brands's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Fortune Brands

Fortune Brands Innovations is a leading home and security products company that has three reportable segments. The company's $2.6 billion water segment, led by the Moen brand, sells faucets, showers, and other plumbing fixtures; the $1.3 billion outdoors segment primarily sells entry doors under the Therma-Tru brand name and Fiberon-branded patio decking; and the $723 million security segment sells locks and other security devices under the Master Lock, SentrySafe, Yale, and August brand names.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Fortune Brands

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Fortune Brands's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 6.56% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Fortune Brands's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.8%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 5.81%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortune Brands's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.99%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.3, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

