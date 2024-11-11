Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Fortrea Holdings

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Fortrea Holdings (NASDAQ:FTRE), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $23.14, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Experiencing a 4.73% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $24.29.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Fortrea Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Luke Sergott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $25.00 $20.00 Eric Coldwell Baird Raises Outperform $30.00 $28.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $20.00 $21.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $20.00 $22.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $23.00 $26.00 David Windley Jefferies Lowers Hold $21.00 $25.00 Justin Bowers Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $23.00 $28.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Fortrea Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Fortrea Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Fortrea Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Fortrea Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fortrea Holdings analyst ratings.

Delving into Fortrea Holdings's Background

Fortrea Holdings is a late-stage contract research organization, or CRO, that provides comprehensive Phase I through IV clinical trial management, clinical pharmacology, and patient access solutions. The company works with emerging and large biopharma, medical device, and diagnostic companies to run their clinical trials as a functional-service provider, full-service provider, and offers hybrid trials. In 2023, Fortrea was formed as an independent, publicly traded company after Labcorp spun off its clinical development business, which it acquired via its purchase of Covance in 2015 for $6.1 billion. Fortrea has 19,000 staff members across 90 countries.

Key Indicators: Fortrea Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Fortrea Holdings's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.65% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -20.89%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -9.07%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortrea Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.55%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.82.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.