Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Five9

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Five9 and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $72.29, accompanied by a high estimate of $90.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. This current average has decreased by 12.6% from the previous average price target of $82.71.

The standing of Five9 among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nikolay Beliov B of A Securities Maintains Buy $63.00 $63.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Overweight $75.00 $95.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $58.00 $86.00 Lauren Lieberman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $50.00 $70.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $80.00 $85.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Five9. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Five9 compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Five9's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Five9 offers cloud-native contact center software enabling digital customer service, sales, and marketing engagement. The company's Virtual Contact Center platform combines core telephony functionality, omnichannel engagement, and various modules into a unified cloud contact-center-as-a-service, or CCaaS, platform. Five9's modules include digital self-service, agent assist technology, workflow automation, as well as workforce optimization solutions that optimize call center efficiency, and manage interaction quality and agent performance.

Financial Milestones: Five9's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Five9 showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 13.08% as of 31 March, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Five9's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -2.87%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Five9's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.39%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Five9's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.42%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Five9's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.5. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

