Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Driven Brands Hldgs

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Driven Brands Hldgs (NASDAQ:DRVN), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Driven Brands Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $17.29, accompanied by a high estimate of $20.00 and a low estimate of $14.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.88% from the previous average price target of $16.33.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Driven Brands Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $20.00 $19.00 John Lawrence Benchmark Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $16.00 $14.00 Peter Benedict Baird Raises Outperform $18.00 $17.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $17.00 $14.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $16.00 $14.00 Tristan Thomas-Martin BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $14.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Driven Brands Hldgs. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Driven Brands Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Driven Brands Hldgs's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Driven Brands Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Driven Brands Hldgs Better

Driven Brands Holdings Inc is an automotive services company in North America. Its platform provides high-quality services to an extensive range of retail and commercial customers. The company provides an extensive range of core consumer and commercial automotive needs, including paint, collision, glass, and repair services, as well as a variety of high-frequency services, such as oil changes and car washes.

Driven Brands Hldgs: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Driven Brands Hldgs's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 0.78%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.93%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.26%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Driven Brands Hldgs's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.46, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

