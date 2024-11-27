Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $34.71, a high estimate of $37.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.3% increase from the previous average price target of $33.60.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Corebridge Financial. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Bergman TD Cowen Raises Buy $37.00 $35.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $36.00 $34.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $34.00 $31.00 Daniel Bergman TD Cowen Announces Buy $35.00 - Alex Scott Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $34.00 $33.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $34.00 $35.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $33.00 -

Corebridge Financial Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It offers a broad set of products and services through five segments namely Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, Institutional Markets businesses, Corporate and Other. The majority of its revenue derives from the Individual Retirement segment.

Key Indicators: Corebridge Financial's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Corebridge Financial's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -66.08% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Corebridge Financial's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -58.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corebridge Financial's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -9.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Corebridge Financial's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Corebridge Financial's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.88, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

