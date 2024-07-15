Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Chart Industries

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 3 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $198.71, along with a high estimate of $265.00 and a low estimate of $160.00. Marking an increase of 2.96%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $193.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Chart Industries is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chase Mulvehill B of A Securities Raises Buy $185.00 $180.00 Ati Modak Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $168.00 $150.00 David Anderson Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $193.00 - Benjamin Nolan Stifel Lowers Buy $220.00 $224.00 Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Raises Buy $265.00 $260.00 Ian Macpherson Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $160.00 $151.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $200.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Chart Industries. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Chart Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Chart Industries's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Discovering Chart Industries: A Closer Look

Chart Industries provides a variety of cryogenic equipment for storage, distribution, and other processes within the industrial gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) industries. It also provides natural gas processing solutions for the natural gas industry and specialty products that serve a variety of spaces, including hydrogen, biofuels, cannabis, and water treatment. The firm acquired Howden in a significant deal in early 2023, roughly doubling the size of the company.

Understanding the Numbers: Chart Industries's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Chart Industries's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 78.87% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Chart Industries's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chart Industries's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.16%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, Chart Industries faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

