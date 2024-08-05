Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Arhaus

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Arhaus, revealing an average target of $18.36, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.16% increase from the previous average price target of $18.33.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Arhaus by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cristina Fernandez Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $18.00 $18.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Announces Buy $19.50 - Jonathan Matuszewski Jefferies Lowers Hold $16.00 $22.00 Max Rakhlenko TD Cowen Raises Buy $19.00 $18.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $20.00 $19.00 Peter Benedict Baird Raises Outperform $18.00 $16.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $18.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Arhaus. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Arhaus compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Arhaus's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Arhaus's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Arhaus analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Unveiling the Story Behind Arhaus

Arhaus Inc is a growing lifestyle brand and omnichannel retailer of premium home furniture. The company offers merchandise in a number of categories, including furniture, outdoor, lighting, textiles, and decor through its Retail and eCommerce sales channels.

Arhaus: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Arhaus faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.09% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Arhaus's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.12%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Arhaus's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.82% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Arhaus's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.32%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.68, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ARHS

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2021 Barclays Initiates Coverage On Overweight Nov 2021 William Blair Initiates Coverage On Outperform Nov 2021 Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage On Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for ARHS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.