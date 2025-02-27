Forecasting The Future: 7 Analyst Projections For Advance Auto Parts

7 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $44.14, with a high estimate of $54.00 and a low estimate of $34.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 6.74%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Advance Auto Parts. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $44.00 $50.00 Tristan Thomas-Martin BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $40.00 $45.00 Scott Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Hold $34.00 $39.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Raises Neutral $47.00 $44.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $54.00 $66.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $40.00 Tristan Thomas-Martin BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $45.00 -

Delving into Advance Auto Parts's Background

Advance Auto Parts is a leading auto parts retailer in North America with more than 4,000 store and branch locations. About 55% of the firm's sales are geared toward the professional channel, with the remaining 45% going to the do-it-yourself market. Through its vast store footprint and distribution network, Advance manages thousands of stock-keeping units conducive to various vehicle makes and models. The retailer primarily competes on the basis of inventory availability and service speed, making the operating efficiency of its hub and spoke distribution model critical to meeting customer needs.

Advance Auto Parts: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Advance Auto Parts faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.17% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Advance Auto Parts's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.28%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Advance Auto Parts's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.23% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, Advance Auto Parts adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

