Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Winnebago Industries

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $68.83, with a high estimate of $76.00 and a low estimate of $59.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.43% lower than the prior average price target of $75.17.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Winnebago Industries is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $65.00 $68.00 Scott Stember Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $59.00 $70.00 Tristan Thomas-Martin BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $75.00 $80.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $68.00 $76.00 Craig Kennison Baird Lowers Outperform $70.00 $75.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Lowers Buy $76.00 $82.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Winnebago Industries. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Winnebago Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Winnebago Industries's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Winnebago Industries's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Winnebago Industries analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries manufactures Class A, B, and C motor homes along with towables, customized specialty vehicles, boats, and parts. Headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, Winnebago has been producing recreational vehicles since 1958. Revenue was about $3.5 billion in fiscal 2023. Winnebago expanded into towables in 2011 with the acquisition of SunnyBrook and acquired Grand Design in November 2016. Towables made up 79% of the firm's RV unit volume, up from 31% in fiscal 2016. The company's total RV unit volume was 39,447 in fiscal 2023. Winnebago expanded into boating in 2018 with the purchase of Chris-Craft, bought premium motor home maker Newmar in November 2019, and bought Barletta pontoon boats in August 2021. It also is developing electric and autonomous technology.

Winnebago Industries's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Winnebago Industries faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -12.74% in revenue growth as of 31 May, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Winnebago Industries's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.69%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Winnebago Industries's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.19%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Winnebago Industries's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.19%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Winnebago Industries's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.56, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WGO

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 CL King Upgrades Neutral Strong Buy Oct 2021 Keybanc Downgrades Overweight Sector Weight Oct 2021 Keybanc Downgrades Overweight Sector Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for WGO

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.