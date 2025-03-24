Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Vera Bradley

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $5.0, with a high estimate of $5.50 and a low estimate of $4.00. A 4.76% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $5.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Vera Bradley is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Berg Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $4.00 $4.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Lowers Buy $4.00 $5.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $5.50 $5.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $5.50 $5.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $5.50 $5.50 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $5.50 $5.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Vera Bradley. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vera Bradley compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Vera Bradley's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley Inc designs women's handbags, travel items, and accessories. Each category comprises a substantial component of total sales, with the bags category comprising the most. most of the company's sales are made directly to customers through Vera Bradley's retail stores and e-commerce sites. The company also has a substantial wholesale business selling to specialty retail and department stores. Almost all company sales are in the United States. Vera Bradley uses third-party manufacturers in Asia to produce its products, and the company distributes the products through its distribution center in Indiana. The Company has three reportable segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The majority of revenue is from the Vera Bradley Direct segment.

Vera Bradley: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Vera Bradley's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 24.06%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Vera Bradley's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -46.99%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vera Bradley's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -23.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Vera Bradley's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Vera Bradley's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.5.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

