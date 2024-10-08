Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For UWM Hldgs

UWM Hldgs (NYSE:UWMC) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $7.96, with a high estimate of $10.00 and a low estimate of $4.75. Surpassing the previous average price target of $6.67, the current average has increased by 19.34%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive UWM Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Devries Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $8.00 $6.00 Douglas Harter UBS Raises Sell $4.75 $4.50 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $8.50 $7.50 Bose George Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $8.00 $7.00 Jay McCanless Wedbush Raises Neutral $8.50 $7.00 Eric Hagen BTIG Raises Buy $10.00 $8.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to UWM Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of UWM Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for UWM Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of UWM Hldgs's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering UWM Hldgs: A Closer Look

UWM Holdings Corp engages in the origination, sale and servicing of residential mortgage loans. The company provides independent mortgage advisors across the states and the district of Columbia.

A Deep Dive into UWM Hldgs's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: UWM Hldgs's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -25.79%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: UWM Hldgs's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.9%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): UWM Hldgs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.68%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): UWM Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49, UWM Hldgs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

