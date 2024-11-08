Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For US Foods Hldg

Analysts' ratings for US Foods Hldg (NYSE:USFD) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $69.5, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.59% increase from the previous average price target of $64.00.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Neutral $69.00 $68.00 Jake Bartlett Truist Securities Raises Buy $74.00 $66.00 Alexander Slagle Jefferies Raises Buy $71.00 $66.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $66.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Neutral $68.00 $60.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Raises Neutral $60.00 $58.00

US Foods Holding Corp is the U.S. food service distributor. us Foods distributes food and nonfood products to the healthcare and hospitality industries, restaurants, and education, government facilities, and grocers. In addition to its delivery business, the firm has 80 cash-and- carry stores under the Chef'Store banner. The company generates majority of the revenue from Meats and seafood products.

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: US Foods Hldg's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.72%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: US Foods Hldg's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 2.04%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): US Foods Hldg's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.03%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): US Foods Hldg's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.46%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, US Foods Hldg adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

