Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Twist Bioscience

Ratings for Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $54.33, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.7% increase from the previous average price target of $51.40.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Twist Bioscience. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catherine Ramsey Baird Raises Outperform $54.00 $48.00 Doug Schenkel Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $60.00 - Steven Mah TD Cowen Maintains Buy $58.00 $58.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $52.00 $55.00 Sung Ji Nam Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $54.00 $50.00 Catherine Ramsey Baird Raises Outperform $48.00 $46.00

Twist Bioscience Corp is a synthetic biology company. It develops a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The company's DNA synthesis platform utilizes a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process that synthesizes DNA on silicon instead of on traditional well-plastic plates to enable the production of high-quality synthetic DNA faster and affordable as well as overcomes inefficiencies and powers cost-effective, rapid high-throughput synthesis, enabling researchers to realize opportunities ahead rapidly. Geographically, it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Twist Bioscience: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Twist Bioscience's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 26.53%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Twist Bioscience's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -40.91%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Twist Bioscience's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -7.19%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Twist Bioscience's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Twist Bioscience's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.18.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

