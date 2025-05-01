Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Spire

Spire (NYSE:SR) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Spire and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $80.33, accompanied by a high estimate of $85.00 and a low estimate of $72.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.04% increase from the previous average price target of $73.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Spire among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah Akers Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $82.00 $75.00 Shahriar Pourreza Guggenheim Raises Neutral $72.00 $67.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $78.00 $75.00 Richard Sunderland JP Morgan Raises Overweight $85.00 $72.00 Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Raises Outperform $82.00 $76.00 Paul Fremont Ladenburg Thalmann Announces Buy $83.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Spire. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Spire. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Spire compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Spire compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Spire's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Spire analyst ratings.

Delving into Spire's Background

Spire Inc is a public utility holding company with three reportable business segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing and Midstream. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas, Alabama Gas Corporation ('Alagasco') changed its name to Spire Alabama Inc. effective September 1, 2017, and Laclede Gas Company changed its name to Spire Missouri Inc. effective August 30, 2017. The Gas Utility segment generates a majority of the company's revenue but is subject to seasonal fluctuations. The Gas Marketing segment includes Laclede Energy Resources, Inc, whose operations include the marketing of natural gas and related activities on a non-regulated basis and the Midstream segment includes transportation and storage of natural gas. Maximum revenue from residential area.

Understanding the Numbers: Spire's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Spire's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.56%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 11.58%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Spire's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.7%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Spire's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.59. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for SR

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Guggenheim Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for SR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.