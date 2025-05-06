Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For SI-BONE

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $25.33, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. This current average has increased by 5.54% from the previous average price target of $24.00.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of SI-BONE among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ross Osborn Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $25.00 $25.00 David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $24.00 $24.00 David Turkaly Citizens Capital Markets Maintains Market Outperform $32.00 $32.00 Samuel Brodovsky Truist Securities Raises Buy $22.00 $18.00 Ross Osborn Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $25.00 $25.00 David Saxon Needham Raises Buy $24.00 $20.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SI-BONE. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SI-BONE. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of SI-BONE compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of SI-BONE compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of SI-BONE's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About SI-BONE

SI-BONE Inc is a medical device company, that develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. Its products include a series of patented titanium implants and the instruments used to implant them, as well as implantable bone products such as iFuse-3D, iFuse-TORQ and iFuse Bedrock Granite which have applications across sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult spinal deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

SI-BONE: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, SI-BONE showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 26.1% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SI-BONE's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -9.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SI-BONE's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -2.71%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): SI-BONE's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.97%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SI-BONE's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.22.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

