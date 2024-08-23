Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Sempra

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Sempra (NYSE:SRE) in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $81.67, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $76.00. Marking an increase of 0.52%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $81.25.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Sempra. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $80.00 $77.00 Eric Beaumont Barclays Raises Overweight $87.00 $81.00 Durgesh Chopra Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $84.00 $83.00 James Thalacker BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $84.00 $86.00 David Arcaro Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $76.00 $79.00 Paul Fremont Ladenburg Thalmann Lowers Buy $79.00 $81.50

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Sempra. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Sempra compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Sempra's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Sempra Energy serves one of the largest utility customer bases in the United States. It distributes natural gas and electricity in Southern California and owns 80% of Oncor, a transmission and distribution business in Texas. SoCalGas and San Diego Gas & Electric distribute gas to more than 20 million customers, while Oncor serves more than 10 million Texas customers. Sempra Infrastructure partners, of which Sempra holds a controlling ownership, owns and operates liquefied natural gas facilities in North America and infrastructure in Mexico.

Sempra: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Sempra's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -9.72%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 23.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sempra's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.51%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sempra's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.79%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sempra's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.15, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

