Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Sealed Air

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Sealed Air, presenting an average target of $38.67, a high estimate of $44.00, and a low estimate of $33.00. Highlighting a 8.8% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $42.40.

A clear picture of Sealed Air's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $41.00 $44.00 Stefan Diaz Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $39.00 - Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $33.00 $35.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $44.00 $43.00 Philip Ng Jefferies Lowers Hold $35.00 $47.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $40.00 $43.00

Sealed Air is organized via two reporting segments. Food care includes food packaging products like Cryovac, Darfresh, and OptiDure aimed primarily at meats. Product care includes Sealed Air's Bubble Wrap, Instapak, Jiffy mailers, and shrink film packaging systems that cater to industrial and e-commerce applications.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Sealed Air faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.59% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.31%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sealed Air's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.75% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.36%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.26, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

