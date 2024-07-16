Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Progyny

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $38.17, a high estimate of $48.00, and a low estimate of $30.00. This current average has decreased by 19.81% from the previous average price target of $47.60.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Progyny by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Constantine Davides JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $36.00 - Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Buy $37.00 $46.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $48.00 $48.00 Sarah James Barclays Lowers Overweight $30.00 $48.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $37.00 $46.00 David Larsen BTIG Lowers Buy $41.00 $50.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Progyny. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Progyny compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Progyny's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Progyny's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Progyny analyst ratings.

Discovering Progyny: A Closer Look

Progyny Inc is a company engaged in specializing in fertility and family building benefits solutions. Its clients include employers across various industries. The fertility benefits solution consists of the treatment services (Smart Cycles), access to the Progyny network of high-quality fertility specialists that perform the Smart Cycle treatments and active management of the selective network of high-quality provider clinics.

Key Indicators: Progyny's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Progyny's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.62% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Progyny's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.08% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Progyny's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.0%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Progyny's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.18%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Progyny's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.03.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PGNY

Date Firm Action From To Dec 2021 Jefferies Initiates Coverage On Buy Sep 2021 Berenberg Initiates Coverage On Buy Sep 2021 Barclays Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PGNY

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.