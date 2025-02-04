Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Pebblebrook Hotel

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel (NYSE:PEB), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Pebblebrook Hotel and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $14.88, accompanied by a high estimate of $17.00 and a low estimate of $13.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.06% from the previous average price target of $14.58.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Pebblebrook Hotel. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregory Miller Truist Securities Lowers Hold $13.00 $14.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $14.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $14.00 $13.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $15.00 $14.75 Floris Van Dijkum Compass Point Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Hold $14.25 $14.75

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Pebblebrook Hotel. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Pebblebrook Hotel compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Pebblebrook Hotel's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Pebblebrook Hotel analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Pebblebrook Hotel Better

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently owns upper upscale and luxury hotels with 11,924 rooms across 46 hotels in the United States. Pebblebrook acquired LaSalle Hotel Properties, which owned 10,451 rooms across 41 US hotels, in November 2018, though management has sold many of those hotels over the past few years. Pebblebrook's portfolio consists mostly of independent hotels with no brand affiliations, though the combined company does own and operate some hotels under Marriott, Starwood, InterContinental, Hilton, and Hyatt brands.

Key Indicators: Pebblebrook Hotel's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Pebblebrook Hotel showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.21% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Pebblebrook Hotel's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.1%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pebblebrook Hotel's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.19%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.57%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Pebblebrook Hotel's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.92, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PEB

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 B of A Securities Downgrades Buy Neutral Jan 2022 Raymond James Upgrades Market Perform Outperform Jan 2022 BMO Capital Upgrades Market Perform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PEB

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.