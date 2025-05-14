Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For PaySign

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $6.54, a high estimate of $8.25, and a low estimate of $5.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.51% increase from the previous average price target of $6.38.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of PaySign by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Raises Buy $6.00 $5.00 Jon Hickman Ladenburg Thalmann Raises Buy $8.25 $7.25 Jacob Stephan Lake Street Raises Buy $7.00 $6.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $5.00 $7.00 Peter Heckmann DA Davidson Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $7.00 $7.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to PaySign. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to PaySign. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of PaySign compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of PaySign compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for PaySign's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into PaySign's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PaySign analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About PaySign

PaySign Inc is a provider of prepaid card programs, comprehensive patient affordability offerings, digital banking services, and integrated payment processing designed for businesses, consumers, and government institutions. The Company creates customized payment solutions for clients across industries, including pharmaceutical, healthcare, hospitality, and retail. The company's revenues include fees generated from cardholder fees, interchange, card program management fees, transaction claims processing fees, and settlement income.

Breaking Down PaySign's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, PaySign showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 41.0% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): PaySign's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.42%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.35%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, PaySign adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PAYS

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Ladenburg Thalmann Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Lake Street Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for PAYS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.