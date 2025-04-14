Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Marriott Vacations

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $104.17, a high estimate of $140.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. Experiencing a 8.76% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $114.17.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Marriott Vacations. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Lizzie Dove |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Sell | $48.00|$78.00 | |Patrick Scholes |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $140.00|$142.00 | |Brandt Montour |Barclays |Lowers |Overweight | $97.00|$116.00 | |Ben Chaiken |Mizuho |Lowers |Outperform | $112.00|$120.00 | |Simon Yarmak |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $108.00|$112.00 | |Ben Chaiken |Mizuho |Raises |Outperform | $120.00|$117.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Marriott Vacations. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Marriott Vacations compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Marriott Vacations's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Marriott Vacations's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Marriott Vacations Better

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp functions in the United States leisure industry. It owns and manages a cluster of resorts and accommodation facilities under trademarks like Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residencies, and The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club predominantly in the United States. Some of its properties are also spread across Europe and Asia Pacific. Marriott's majority revenue components include the sale of vacation ownership products such as luxurious vacation packages. In addition, it offers purchase money financing to the end users of its core services. The company operates in two reportable segments: Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The majority of revenue is derived from the Vacation Ownership segment.

Marriott Vacations's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Marriott Vacations showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.14% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Marriott Vacations's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.77%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Marriott Vacations's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marriott Vacations's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.51%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, Marriott Vacations adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

