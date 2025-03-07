Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Marathon Petroleum

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $178.83, along with a high estimate of $192.00 and a low estimate of $156.00. Experiencing a 0.28% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $179.33.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Marathon Petroleum by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $156.00 $160.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $183.00 $182.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $192.00 $190.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $182.00 $186.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $174.00 $175.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $186.00 $183.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Marathon Petroleum. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Marathon Petroleum compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Marathon Petroleum's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Marathon Petroleum's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Marathon Petroleum analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum is an independent refiner with 13 refineries in the midcontinent, West Coast, and Gulf Coast of the United States with total throughput capacity of 3.0 million barrels per day. Its Dickinson, North Dakota, facility produces 184 million gallons a year of renewable diesel. Its Martinez, California, facility has the ability to produce 730 million gallons a year of renewable diesel. The firm also owns and operates midstream assets primarily through its listed master limited partnership, MPLX.

Key Indicators: Marathon Petroleum's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Challenges: Marathon Petroleum's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.6%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Marathon Petroleum's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 1.12%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.02%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Marathon Petroleum's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.47%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Marathon Petroleum's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.62. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MPC

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for MPC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.