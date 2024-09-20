Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Live Oak Bancshares

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Live Oak Bancshares (NYSE:LOB) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $47.33, a high estimate of $57.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. This current average reflects an increase of 13.15% from the previous average price target of $41.83.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Live Oak Bancshares among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $57.00 $51.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $51.00 $38.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $46.00 $36.00 Timothy Switzer Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $47.00 $40.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $38.00 $40.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $45.00 $46.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Live Oak Bancshares. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Live Oak Bancshares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Live Oak Bancshares's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for the Live Oak Banking Company. The company specializes in lending and deposit-related services to small businesses nationwide. The company identifies and extends lending to credit-worthy borrowers both within specific industries, also called verticals, through expertise within those industries, and more broadly to select borrowers outside of those industries. A portion of the loans originated by the Bank are partially guaranteed by the Small Business Administration under the 7(a) Loan Program and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Energy for America Program, Water and Environmental Program, Business and Industry and Community Facilities loan programs.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Live Oak Bancshares

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Live Oak Bancshares's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.27% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Live Oak Bancshares's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.85%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Live Oak Bancshares's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.86% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Live Oak Bancshares's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.23% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Live Oak Bancshares's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.12.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

