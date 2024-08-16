Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Kimco Realty

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Kimco Realty and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $23.83, accompanied by a high estimate of $29.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. This current average has increased by 5.44% from the previous average price target of $22.60.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Kimco Realty by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target RJ Milligan Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $25.00 - Wesley Golladay Baird Raises Outperform $23.00 $21.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Raises Overweight $24.00 $22.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $29.00 $26.00 Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Lowers Buy $20.00 $21.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Lowers Hold $22.00 $23.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Kimco Realty. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Kimco Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Kimco Realty's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Kimco Realty's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Kimco Realty

One of the oldest real estate investment trusts in the United States, Kimco Realty owns interests in 569 shopping centers throughout major markets in the US, representing roughly 87 million square feet.

Financial Milestones: Kimco Realty's Journey

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Kimco Realty showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.96% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Kimco Realty's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.21%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kimco Realty's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.05%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kimco Realty's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.74.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

