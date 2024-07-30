Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Healthcare Realty Trust

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 3 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Healthcare Realty Trust, presenting an average target of $16.33, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.21% increase from the previous average price target of $15.67.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Healthcare Realty Trust. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $16.00 $17.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $17.00 $16.00 Joseph Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $17.00 $16.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $16.00 $15.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $16.00 $15.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Raises Neutral $16.00 $15.00

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc is a healthcare facility real estate investment trust. The company focuses on owning, leasing, and managing outpatient facilities and other healthcare properties. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a component of its operational growth strategy. It works with developers that have strong ties to a local health system and physicians. The company works to invest in outpatient facilities that are integral to a hospital's operations. It generates all of its revenue in the United States.

Understanding the Numbers: Healthcare Realty Trust's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Healthcare Realty Trust's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.84% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -95.11%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Healthcare Realty Trust's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.7%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Healthcare Realty Trust's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.49%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Healthcare Realty Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.84, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

