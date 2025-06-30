Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Genius Sports

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Genius Sports, presenting an average target of $12.83, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.16% from the previous average price target of $12.20.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Genius Sports among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $13.00 $12.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $13.00 $13.00 David Bain Texas Capital Securities Announces Buy $14.00 - Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $13.00 $13.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Raises Buy $12.00 $11.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Genius Sports. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Genius Sports. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Genius Sports compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Genius Sports compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Genius Sports's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Genius Sports's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Genius Sports: A Closer Look

Genius Sports Ltd is a B2B provider of scalable, technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. Its services are organized into three key product areas including Sports Technology and Services; Betting Technology, Content and Services; and Media Technology, Content and Services. All of its products are powered by proprietary technology and robust data infrastructure. It generates maximum revenue from the Betting Technology, Content and Services division. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from Europe.

Genius Sports's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Genius Sports showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.28% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.69%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Genius Sports's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Genius Sports's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.97%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, Genius Sports adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

