Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Genius Sports

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $12.67, along with a high estimate of $14.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. Observing a 3.43% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $12.25.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Genius Sports. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $13.00 $13.00 David Bain Texas Capital Securities Announces Buy $14.00 - Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $13.00 $13.00 Clark Lampen BTIG Raises Buy $12.00 $11.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Curry Baker Guggenheim Announces Buy $12.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Genius Sports. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Genius Sports compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Genius Sports compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Genius Sports's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Genius Sports's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Ltd is a B2B provider of scalable, technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. Its services are organized into three key product areas including Sports Technology and Services; Betting Technology, Content and Services; and Media Technology, Content and Services. All of its products are powered by proprietary technology and robust data infrastructure. It generates maximum revenue from the Betting Technology, Content and Services division. Geographically, the company derives a majority of its revenue from Europe.

Financial Insights: Genius Sports

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Genius Sports showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 20.28% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Genius Sports's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.69%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Genius Sports's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -1.28%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Genius Sports's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.97%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

