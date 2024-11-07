Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Fastly

In the latest quarter, 6 analysts provided ratings for Fastly (NYSE:FSLY), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 5 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $7.58, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.06% increase from the previous average price target of $7.08.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Fastly by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeff Van Rhee Craig-Hallum Raises Hold $8.00 $6.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Neutral $7.50 $5.50 William Power Baird Raises Neutral $8.00 $7.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $7.00 $6.00 James Fish Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $8.00 $6.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $7.00 $12.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fastly. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fastly compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Fastly's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Fastly's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Fastly: A Closer Look

Fastly operates a content delivery network, which is necessary for entities to provide faster and more reliable online content. Fastly's strategy differs from traditional CDNs, which focus on locating servers in as many locations as possible to store copies of files that consumers most use. Fastly is in far fewer sites than traditional CDNs, but it houses servers in the most network-dense data centers. Instead of simply storing static content, it allows its customers to program on its platform, enabling edge computing and better service of the more dynamic content that was traditionally not well served by CDNs. Fastly gears its service to the largest, most sophisticated enterprises rather than small companies and generated nearly three fourths of its revenue in the United States in 2023.

Breaking Down Fastly's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Fastly showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.77% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Fastly's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -33.04%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.43%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fastly's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.93%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, Fastly adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

