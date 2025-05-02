Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Clear Secure

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $38.67, with a high estimate of $45.00 and a low estimate of $26.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.44% lower than the prior average price target of $41.33.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Clear Secure's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $32.00 $42.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Hold $26.00 $32.00 Joshua Reilly Needham Maintains Buy $45.00 $45.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $42.00 $42.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $42.00 $42.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Clear Secure. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Clear Secure. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Clear Secure compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Clear Secure compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Clear Secure's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Clear Secure's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Clear Secure analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Clear Secure

Clear Secure Inc is an identity company making experiences safer and easier digitally and physically. It is involved in the creation of a frictionless travel experience while enhancing security. Its secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through lanes in airports which helps to make the travel experience safe and easy.

Understanding the Numbers: Clear Secure's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Clear Secure's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.65%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 50.07%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Clear Secure's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 63.11%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 10.06%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, Clear Secure adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for YOU

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy Feb 2025 Stifel Maintains Hold Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for YOU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.