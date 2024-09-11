Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Civitas Resources

Analysts' ratings for Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $92.33, a high estimate of $101.00, and a low estimate of $84.00. Highlighting a 4.42% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $96.60.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Civitas Resources is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $84.00 $85.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $101.00 $100.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $85.00 $103.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $100.00 $105.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Announces Overweight $94.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Civitas Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Civitas Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Civitas Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Civitas Resources's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Civitas Resources analyst ratings.

About Civitas Resources

Civitas Resources Inc is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region, in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado (DJ Basin). The company's operations are focused on developing the horizontal Niobrara and Codell formations that have a low-cost structure, mature infrastructure, production efficiencies, multiple producing horizons, multiple service providers, established reserves, and prospective drilling opportunities.

Civitas Resources's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Civitas Resources's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 98.73% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Civitas Resources's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.45%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Civitas Resources's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.27%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Civitas Resources's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.43%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Civitas Resources's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.74. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CIVI

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Nov 2021 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Dec 2018 Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Buy Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for CIVI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.