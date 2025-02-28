Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Celldex Therapeutics

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $69.67, with a high estimate of $80.00 and a low estimate of $44.00. This current average represents a 6.86% decrease from the previous average price target of $74.80.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Celldex Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Trung Huynh UBS Announces Buy $44.00 - Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $67.00 $67.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $67.00 $67.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00 Joseph Pantginis HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $80.00 $80.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Celldex Therapeutics. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Celldex Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Celldex Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Celldex Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Celldex Therapeutics's Background

Celldex Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of several immunotherapy technologies and other cancer-targeting biologics. The company is also engaged in clinical trials for products targeting breast cancer, metastatic melanoma, lung cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer. Its pipeline products are Varlilumab, CDX-301, CDX-1140,CDX-0159/Anti-KIT Program, and CDX-527.

Celldex Therapeutics: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Celldex Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 110.35%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Celldex Therapeutics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1319.99% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.27%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Celldex Therapeutics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -5.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Celldex Therapeutics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.0, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

