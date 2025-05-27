Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Booz Allen Hamilton

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $126.17, a high estimate of $148.00, and a low estimate of $109.00. A 12.38% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $144.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Booz Allen Hamilton among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $135.00 $148.00 Gavin Parsons UBS Raises Neutral $135.00 $120.00 Seth Seifman JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $120.00 $140.00 Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Hold $110.00 $142.00 Noah Poponak Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $109.00 $150.00 Matthew Akers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $148.00 $164.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Booz Allen Hamilton. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Booz Allen Hamilton. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Booz Allen Hamilton compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Booz Allen Hamilton compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Booz Allen Hamilton's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Booz Allen Hamilton's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Booz Allen Hamilton analyst ratings.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp is a provider of management consulting services to the U.S. government. Other services offered include technology, such as cloud computing and cybersecurity consulting, and engineering consulting. The consulting services are focused on defense, intelligence, and civil markets. In addition to the U.S. government, Booz Allen Hamilton provides its management and technology consulting services to large corporations, institutions, and nonprofit organizations. The company assists clients in long-term engagements around the globe.

A Deep Dive into Booz Allen Hamilton's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Booz Allen Hamilton's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.33% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 6.45%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Booz Allen Hamilton's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 17.34% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.71%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Booz Allen Hamilton's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 4.21. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BAH

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Underweight Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BAH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.