Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Bio-Techne

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) in the last three months.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $78.83, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $68.00. Highlighting a 5.02% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $83.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Bio-Techne is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|-----------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Daniel Markowitz |Evercore ISI Group |Announces |Outperform | $75.00|- | |Patrick Donnelly |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $70.00|$80.00 | |Catherine Schulte |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $68.00|$88.00 | |Conor McNamara |RBC Capital |Raises |Sector Perform | $80.00|$79.00 | |Sung Ji Nam |Scotiabank |Raises |Sector Outperform| $90.00|$88.00 | |John Vinh |Keybanc |Raises |Overweight | $90.00|$80.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Bio-Techne. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bio-Techne compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Bio-Techne's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Bio-Techne's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Bio-Techne: A Closer Look

Based in Minnesota, Bio-Techne is a life sciences manufacturer supplying consumables and instruments for the pharma, biotech, academic, and diagnostic markets. It reports in two segments: protein sciences (75% of revenue) and diagnostics and genomics (25%). The protein sciences segment sells reagents and analytical instruments used in life sciences research, including antibodies used in protein analysis. The diagnostics and genomics segment sells diagnostic reagents, molecular diagnostics, and spatial biology products. The United States accounts for about 55% of revenue. The firm also has operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (20% of sales), the UK (5%), and Asia-Pacific (15%), with the rest of the world accounting for the remaining 5%.

Bio-Techne: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Bio-Techne showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.96% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Bio-Techne's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bio-Techne's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.65% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.29%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Bio-Techne's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.19, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

