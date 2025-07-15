Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Atlas Energy Solutions

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Atlas Energy Solutions, revealing an average target of $16.67, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. A 18.28% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $20.40.

A clear picture of Atlas Energy Solutions's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $16.00 $16.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Announces Buy $15.00 - Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $14.00 $18.00 Derek Podhaizer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $17.00 $22.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $17.00 $21.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $21.00 $25.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Atlas Energy Solutions. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Atlas Energy Solutions compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Atlas Energy Solutions's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc is a provider of proppant and logistics services to the oil and natural gas industry within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico, the most active oil and natural gas basin in North America. Proppant is necessary to facilitate the recovery of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. One hundred percent of its sand reserves are located in Winkler and Ward Counties, Texas, within the Permian Basin, and its operations consist of proppant production and processing facilities, including two facilities near Kermit, Texas, and a third facility near Monahans, Texas.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Atlas Energy Solutions's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 54.46%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Atlas Energy Solutions's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.41%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Atlas Energy Solutions's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.1%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.06%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.43.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Piper Sandler Downgrades Overweight Neutral May 2025 Stifel Initiates Coverage On Buy May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral

