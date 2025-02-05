Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For Atkore

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 3 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Atkore and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $95.67, accompanied by a high estimate of $115.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. This current average represents a 14.88% decrease from the previous average price target of $112.40.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Atkore by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Hammond Keybanc Lowers Overweight $80.00 $105.00 Justin Clare Roth MKM Announces Buy $100.00 - Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $102.00 $93.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $93.00 $99.00 Chris Dankert Loop Capital Lowers Buy $115.00 $130.00 Alex Rygiel B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $84.00 $135.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Atkore. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Atkore compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Atkore's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Atkore's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Atkore analyst ratings.

Delving into Atkore's Background

Atkore Inc is a diversified industrials company and a manufacturer of electrical, mechanical, and safety infrastructure solutions. Atkore has two business segments; Electrical and Safety and Infrastructure. Net sales are highest in the electrical business line. The key product categories in the electrical segment are PVC conduit, steel conduit, and PVC-coated conduit, which are staples for electrical distributors. The key product categories in the safety and infrastructure segment include in-line galvanized mechanical tubes, metal framing and related fittings, and security bollards. Also, the company provides ancillary services to customers in the form of slitting and cutting structural steel sheets. Geographically, the company derives its key revenue from the United States.

Breaking Down Atkore's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Atkore faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -9.38% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Atkore's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.17%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Atkore's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.42% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Atkore's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.62, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ATKR

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Nov 2021 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Nov 2021 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ATKR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.